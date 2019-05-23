Killer of 10 Florida Women is Executed

A serial killer who took the lives of 10 women in and around Tampa during an eight-month murder spree in 1984 has been put to death.

According to authorities at Florida State Prison in Starke, 65-year-old Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Long confessed to the crimes after being captured. He received 28 life sentences, as well as a death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.

He strangled most of his victims during the spree, which began in March of 1984. Long slit the throats of some victims and bludgeoned others. Authorities add that he positioned most of his victims’ bodies in gruesome poses.

Long was caught after he abducted, raped and released 17-year-old Lisa Noland. She provided police with evidence that led to his capture.

U.S. Supreme Court justices denied a series of appeals that went up to the last minute on Thursday.

Prison officials say that no one visited Long before his execution.

His last meal included a roast beef sandwich, french fries, bacon, and a soda.