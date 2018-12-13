Killer Of South Florida Court Clerk Scheduled for Execution Tonight

The Florida death row inmate convicted of the brutal killing of a Miami-Dade court clerk has just hours to live.

Barring a last-minute intervention, Jose Jimenez is scheduled to die by lethal injection this evening at Florida State Prison in Starke.

In 1993, Jimenez broke into the apartment of 63-year-old Phyliss Minas and brutally stabbed her to death.

Jimenez, 55, was also convicted separately of an earlier murder — the 1990 strangulation killing of a woman found dead inside her Miami Beach apartment. He pleaded guilty and got 17 years for that killing.

Gov. Rick Scott originally scheduled Jimenez’s execution for July 18, but the Florida Supreme Court issued a stay as his defense lawyers claimed that North Miami hadn’t turned over key police records. The high court rejected the appeal in October, paving the way for Thursday’s execution by lethal injection.

The jury voted unanimously to send Jimenez to Death Row.