Killer Whale “Kayla” Dies at Sea World in Orlando

SeaWorld in Orlando is mourning the loss of what it calls an inspiration to generations of guests and employees.

A 30-year-old orca named “Kayla” died yesterday after a brief illness.

Of all the orcas ever born in captivity, Animal Welfare Institute Doctor Naomi Rose says Kayla was the second-oldest.

There’s no word on what caused Kayla’s death, but Doctor Rose, who has been a SeaWorld critic, tells the Orlando Sentinel dying at 30 is not normal for a killer whale.

