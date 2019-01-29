Killer Whale “Kayla” Dies at Sea World in Orlando

SeaWorld in Orlando is mourning the loss of what it calls an inspiration to generations of guests and employees.

A 30-year-old orca named “Kayla” died yesterday after a brief illness.

Of all the orcas ever born in captivity, Animal Welfare Institute Doctor Naomi Rose says Kayla was the second-oldest.

USA: @SeaWorld Orlando #orca whale Kayla dies after illness, the fourth orca to die at SeaWorld since the start of 2017 https://t.co/xPswC1S5R5 #whales #emptythetanks pic.twitter.com/HtlZhHjwdn — Environmental Investigation Agency (@EIA_News) January 29, 2019

There’s no word on what caused Kayla’s death, but Doctor Rose, who has been a SeaWorld critic, tells the Orlando Sentinel dying at 30 is not normal for a killer whale.