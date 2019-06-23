Killing of College Student from South FL to Be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”

The parents of a 21-year-old South Florida resident who was abducted, raped and murdered by a sex offender while away at college two years ago, are taking to the national airwaves to tell their story.

Toby Tokes and Lisa McCrary-Tokes will appear on NBC’s “Dateline” this week, in a story about their daughter, Reagan Tokes.

According to “Dateline” senior producer Allison Orr, “We hear about a lot of tragic crimes at ‘Dateline’ and most of us who work here have become pretty familiar with how criminal investigations work. And yet — when we heard the details of the Reagan Tokes case, we were floored. It seemed there was a real misconception about how GPS monitoring in the criminal justice system works, and we wanted to dig deeper.”

Tokes, a psychology major at Ohio State University, was abducted just after leaving her restaurant job near the campus. Her killer, Brian Golsby, forced Tokes to withdraw $60 from an ATM and made her drive to a public park several miles away.

Golsby then shot Tokes in the head twice before leaving her body in the park, according to media reports. Authorities discovered her body the following day.

Her parents live in Parkland and own Armorvue Window & Door in Boca Raton.

“Dateline” producers spent five months interviewing the couple and their daughter Makenzie, as well as friends and law enforcement officials.

The story will also focus on how Golsby was wearing an ankle monitor during the attack, as he was out from prison on early release.

Reagan’s father, Toby, says, “They had this monster in their grasp and they let him slip through.”

Golsby was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole last year.

The Reagan Tokes Act, for which the parents advocated, was signed into law in Ohio last December. It allows a judge to sentence a violent offender to a range of years in prison, instead of a set sentence.

McCrary-Tokes says her daughter “was meant to have an impact in the world and she has and still is, lives will be saved due to the Reagan Tokes Act.”

The family also created the Reagan Delaney Tokes Memorial Foundation. It provides college scholarships and hosts self-defense training at schools. Nearly $200,000 has been awarded in scholarships from “Rally for Reagan” events.

The “Dateline” episode featuring the Tokes’ story will be shown on Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m.