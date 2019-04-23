Kim Jong Un to Meet with Vladimir Putin Thursday

In a move from President Trump’s playbook, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the failure of his second summit with President Donald Trump. Kim may be looking to shake things up as his talks with the U.S. have stalled.

Putin will meet with Chairman Kim on Thursday after he takes a long train-ride from North Korea to Russia.

The Kremlin says meeting is said to be happening in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Putin and Kim will likely discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at getting North Korea to end its nuclear program.

Kim had two summits with President Trump, but the last one in Vietnam in February ended in a stalemate because North Korea wanted more sanctions lifted than Trump was willing to give for nuclear disarmament.

Kim is expected to arrive by train since he dislikes flying.