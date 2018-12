I’m so pumped y’all! Rib Round Up 2019 is going down March, 2 at Coral Sky.

Just looking back on some good times and found this gem.

Rib Round Up 2013–Kip Moore and that red hat!

For real y’all, this was the day I fell in love with my future ex-husband… he doesn’t know that so please don’t tell him.

Kip is back to headline in 2019 and we couldn’t more excited to have him play our festival.

