Kirk Regenerates into Tropical Storm

Kirk has regenerated into a tropical storm as it moves over the western Atlantic. Warnings and watches have been issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles.

At this point the cone of doom stays to our south.

The National Hurricane Center locates it less than 500 miles east of Barbados and moving west at 18 miles an hour with top winds of 45 miles an hour.

Kirk is expected to approach Barbados and the northern Windward Islands tomorrow afternoon and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Friday morning.

Forecasters predict the storm will then rapidly weaken.

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…11.8N 52.7W

ABOUT 470 MI…755 KM E OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 595 MI…955 KM ESE OF MARTINIQUE

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

