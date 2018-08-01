Korean War Remains to Head for Hawaii

The remains of what is believed to be more than 50 American MIAs from the Korean War are heading home today.

A formal send-off took place overnight at South Korea’s Osan Airbase.

The war dead are being transferred to Hawaii where the formal process of identification will begin.

Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand to receive them.

Now, the formal process of identification will begin and could take months or even years to complete.

There is only one dog tag among the 55 remains and some families have provided DNA for a potential familial match.

