Kotex tampons recalled following reports of “unraveling upon removal, pieces left in the body”

Tuesday, Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary recall of it’s ‘U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency,’ sold throughout the United States and Canada after receiving reports that the products were “unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Kimberly-Clark also said there had been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms.

The official news release cited the recall as a “quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.”

The recall is limited to tampons manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and distributed between October 17, 2016, and October 23, 2018.

Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package, according to the news release.

Furthermore, the company says retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.

“Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall,” said Kimberly-Clark.”Consumers who experience vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product should seek immediate medical attention.”