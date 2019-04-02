Kraft Attorneys in Court Asking for Judge to Toss Video Evidence

Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are in a Palm Beach County courtroom Tuesday trying to get video evidence in his prostitution case thrown out. Kraft’s attorneys say police made unfounded and irresponsible claims of felonious human trafficking to place cameras inside a Florida spa.
Prosecutors say they have video evidence that Kraft paid women for sex acts on two occasions at a spa in Jupiter, Florida in January, which is a misdemeanor.
Kraft is one of more than 20 men charged with solicitation of prostitution in the case.

