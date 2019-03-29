Kraft’s Attorneys Ask for Video Evidence of Sex Acts to be Suppressed

New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft is filing a request to have video evidence in his prostitution case be suppressed.

Law enforcement officials in Palm Beach County say the have videos of Kraft engaging in a sexual act with a masseuse at the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter.
But, the judge signed the warrant on the premise that a far more serious crime of human trafficking was going on rather than misdemeanor prostitution.
The state has now agreed that there was no human trafficking involved in the case at all.
Reports say Kraft’s lawyers are claiming this is a “governmental overreach” and say law enforcement overstepped in trying to nab Kraft and 24 other men.
Last week, various news organizations such as ESPN filed requests to make the alleged videos public.

Meanwhile, the manager of a spa in Jupiter had her bond reduced and is now under house arrest.
A judge allowed tearful Lei Wang house arrest at her Hobe Sound home.
Lei Wang, is the self-admitted manager of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, had her bond was reduced to $75,000

