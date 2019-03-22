Kylie Jenner Insists She’s Self-Made Because She Didn’t Get an Inheritance…. Suuuure

“Forbes” took a lot of heat for anointing KYLIE JENNER the youngest “self-made” billionaire . . . for obvious reasons. But Kylie is defending that title. She says, quote, “There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made,’ because that’s the truth. That’s the category that I fall under.” She does add, quote, “Although, I’m a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. “I didn’t get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited . . . and I’m very proud of that.”