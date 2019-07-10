Labor Secretary Acosta to Hold Press Conference

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is expected speak to the press Wednesday after growing calls for him to resign over a controversy involving billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As a U.S. attorney in Florida years ago, Acosta helped broker a controversial and lenient plea deal for Epstein in a case involving sexual abuse against minors.

Epstein is facing new federal charges in New York involving alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Acosta defended himself in a lengthy Tweet Tuesday and added that new charges against Epstein involve allegations of wrongdoing that are “horrific.”

Those calling for Acosta’s resignation include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

He is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m., EST.