Lake Worth man accused of molesting teen after luring him with work offer

Officials have arrested a 52-year-old Lake Worth man who reportedly molested a teen after luring the teen into his work truck with an offer to pay him cash to help do yard work.

The incident occurred on on July 6th as the teen and his friend were walking towards N Street in Lake Worth.

According to the report, Osvaldo Vicente approached the two teens in what appeared to be a landscaper’s work truck and offered the teens money to help cut grass and pick up trash at a home a block away from where they were walking.

The two teens agreed, however, that’s when Vicente reportedly told the teens that he could only take one of them. The oldest of the teens agreed to go with him and jumped in the vehicle.

Vicentre began driving however, the teen became alarmed with the situation when he noticed that they were headed towards Interstate 95. The teen then asked where they were headed and that’s when Vicentre reportedly began smooth-talking the teen and touching him inappropriately. Vicentre drove south on Interstate 95 towards an exit in Delray. Once the vehicle stopped the teen jumped out and ran to a gas station for help.

Vicentre was eventually located on Saturday arrested.

He is now facing kidnapping and child molestation charges.

Authorities believe that Vicentre may have had more Victims and are asking for anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.