Lake Worth Middle School teacher accused of molesting player at hotel

A Lake Worth Middle School teacher is facing charges after allegedly molesting a player of a sports team he coached.

Richard Woolcock, 33, is accused of molesting a player on a sports team he coached while he and other members were staying at a hotel in Altamonte Springs for a tournament, earlier this month.

The alleged incident occurred overnight in a hotel room after the coach whom the player called a ‘father figure’ asked him to have a sleepover.

The player told police he was watching TV with his coach noting that Woolcock was regularly an affectionate person and had his arm behind his head while watching a Netflix show.

Woolcock then asked the player to sleep in the same bed with him in which he agreed.

The alleged victim later told police he did not find the request unusual because he’s slept in the same bed with his coach four other times at previous travel events.

However, he claims this time was different, citing that he was “awoken to Woolcock’s hand in his pants.”

The player told police he was scared, and that he moved Woolcock’s hand away from his private area.

The player left the hotel and walked to a nearby restaurant following the incident.

Woolcock reportedly chased after the player asking him “to talk.”

A waitress at the restaurant approached the teenager to check on him after she noticed him crying.

He then told her that his coach sexually assaulted him, and she called 911.

Woolcock was standing outside the restaurant when officers arrived at the scene, minutes later.

According to the arrest report, the alleged victim attempted to get in touch with family members and called the National Sexual Abuse Hotline before entering the restaurant.

Police arrested Woolcock at the scene but say he refused to answer any questions.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior by a person over 18 years old at a later date.

Woolcock was released from jail on $20,000 bond pending trial.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County School District said Woolcock “self-reported the arrest and will be reassigned pending the outcome of a professional standards investigation.