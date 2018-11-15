LAPD: Porn Star Lawyer Michael Avenatti Arrested

Trump nemesis and attorney to porn star Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, is behind bars tonight under felony arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, according to LAPD.

We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 15, 2018

Avenatti, a potential presidential candidate in 2020, was arrested Wednesday by LAPD after allegedly hitting his estranged wife in the face when she reportedly returned to their apartment to retrieve her belongings.

The attorney’s defense, according to arresting officers was, “She hit me first.”

A law enforcement source tells TMZ on Tuesday, Avenatti “kicked her out of the apartment” and that’s when the alleged domestic violence occurred. The Avenatti’s live in an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.

Avenatti was taken into custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly leaving his wife’s face “swollen and bruised,” according to TMZ.

#BREAKING: Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence https://t.co/YaCm5KUEQV — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2018

The act of alleged violence originally took place on Tuesday but LAPD responded to the address Wednesday where Avenatti could be heard saying “She hit me first, This is bullsh–,” the website reported.

A woman ran out of the apartment building wearing sunglasses and saying on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me. I’m going to get a restraining order against you.”,” TMZ said.

Avenatti is reportedly still in police custody.

JUST IN: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested for domestic violence https://t.co/96xkK1GoQa pic.twitter.com/fK8Ej2SNSR — Page Six (@PageSix) November 14, 2018

Despite confirmation from the LAPD of Avenatti’s arrest, there are reports that the story is false.

