Large cross washes onto Fort Lauderdale beach

A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross washed ashore Fort Lauderdale beach on Saturday capturing the attention of tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge.
The 20-foot cross was carried onto the beach by onlookers and now rests in the sand behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort, in Fort Lauderdale.
It is reportedly becoming a popular photo spot with many fascinated with the mystery surrounding its unknown origin.
