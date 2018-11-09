The largest cruise ship in the world is heading to its permanent home in South Florida today.
Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas made its first U.S. stop at Brevard County’s Port Canaveral Thursday morning.
The ship is nearly 12-hundred feet long, and holds almost nine-thousand passengers and crew.
It leaves Port Canaveral today to head to its permanent home in Miami.
Largest Cruise Ship in the Worlds Heads to Miami
