Largest Cruise Ship in the Worlds Heads to Miami

The largest cruise ship in the world is heading to its permanent home in South Florida today.
Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas made its first U.S. stop at Brevard County’s Port Canaveral Thursday morning.
The ship is nearly 12-hundred feet long, and holds almost nine-thousand passengers and crew.
It leaves Port Canaveral today to head to its permanent home in Miami.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Active Shooter FALSE ALARM, Malfunctioning Equipment Sounded like Gunfire Active Shooter Reported At High School In North Carolina Governor Scott Orders FDLE to Investigate “Ballotgate” Recount Watch Live: Officials give update on Thousand Oaks bar shooting FL Governor & Senate races within recount margin Captain Indicted on Federal Charges in Missouri Duck Boat Accident
Comments