Largo Mother Charged With Killing Toddler Reported Missing

The mother of a two-year-old boy that was the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested in Largo.
Charisse Stinson is being charged with first-degree murder after reporting that her child had been kidnapped.
Largo police say that Jordan Belliveau was found dead in a “wooded area.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement first confirmed the boy’s death and canceled the Amber Alert.
21 year- old Stinson is in custody and appear in court this afternoon.
Largo police said this is still an active homicide investigation.

