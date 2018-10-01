Las Vegas strip to go dark in honor of 58 shooting victims

Monday evening, the marquees along the iconic Las Vegas Strip will go dark to mark the first anniversary of a gunman’s rampage that killed 58 people at an open-air country music festival.

Stephen Paddock, the gunman, opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, injuring over 400 people.

Paddock was held up in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

police found Paddock dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing over one-thousand rounds of ammunition.

The shooting lasted a total of 10-minutes occurring from 10:05 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Following a 10-month investigation, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced that authorities could not establish a motive for the attack.

The FBI is currently investigating the matter.

The Strip will go dark at 10:01 p.m. and other areas of the city are expected to turn out their lights as well.

At 10:05, a reading of the victims names will take place at the Community Healing Garden, a memorial site downtown.

Monday, Nevada governor Brian Sandoval ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff.

Click here to remember the names of the 58 victims.

