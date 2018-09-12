Las Vegas Zipline

If you are a adrenaline junkie, this is for you! Las Vegas has a whole new way for you to view the strip, Fly Linq Zip line! The city has installed a 1100 foot high zip line that will open in November. If you are afraid of heights this is probably not for you. Before you get to the zip line you have to get up the 114 foot tower. From there you will be able to soar through the Las Vegas strip.

10 flyers can go at the same time since their will be different lines. You can ride multiple ways, laying face down like superman, or seated upright. Tickets are already on sale for the Fly Linq Zip line, and they start at $25.00. Would you ride?