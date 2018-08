Lauren Alaina had to cancel her performance last night in Rochester due to a family emergency. Her team took to social media to apologize as she would be missing this weekend’s show too. Lauren’s stepdad is battling stage 4 cancer. No word on the emergency but her mom posted in the Go Fund Me page, stating Sam is in ICU with an infection in his lungs. Everyone is praying for Lauren and her family!

A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT