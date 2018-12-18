‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Penny Marshall dead at 75

Actress and director Penny Marshall is dead at the age of 75 due to diabetes complications, her publicist has confirmed.

Marshall died Monday evening in her Los Angeles home.

She starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired from 1976 to 1983.

As a filmmaker, she became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks.

Penny also directed “A League of Their Own,” and “Awakenings” starring Robin Williams.