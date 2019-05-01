Lawmakers block South Florida plastic straw ban

a bill that passed the Senate in Tallahassee Tuesday makes it illegal for local governments such as Delray Beach and West Palm Beach to ban plastic straws for the next five years.

West Palm Beach and Delray Beach city commissions recently voted to ban the use of plastic straws at restaurants.

The concern over plastic straws was fueled by reports of turtles surfacing with straws in their nose throughout South Florida.

Broward County Democrat Lauren Book and Palm Beach County Democrat Bobby Powell voted for the bill, which most Democrats opposed.

The bill passed the House last week, and it now goes to the Florida governor for his signature.