Lawmakers concerned about gov. shutdown’s impact on Super Bowl LIII

Government officials including representatives from Georgia expressed concerns this week that the ongoing government shutdown might lead to long lines and security lapses at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LIII in a little over two weeks, according to reports.

If the government were to remain closed by Sunday, Feb.3. it will most likely affect air travel to Atlanta.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has reportedly been forced to end planning sessions for Super Bowl weekend due to the shutdown, leading to a potentially ill-prepared workforce.

In addition, over 100,000 people are expected to pass through the airport around Feb. 4, which is a significant increase for federal employees currently working without pay.

