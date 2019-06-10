Lawn worker pulled from lake after going missing

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials are reporting that they have pulled a missing lawn worker from a lake in Boynton Beach.

The worker was reported missing after going into the lake near Brian Boulevard and Beverly Court.

Divers located the victim around 4:45 pm and transported them to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear if the worker fell into the lake or if they went in willingly.

 

 

