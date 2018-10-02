The man who Christine Blasey-Ford identified as the sole witness to her alleged sexual-assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the early 1980s’ has been interviewed by the FBI, according to his lawyer.

In a statement on Monday, Mark Judge’s lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said: “Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI, but his interview has not been completed. We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation.”

However, it has been reported that as of Monday evening the FBI interview is complete.

Judge is a former classmate of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by a third ‘Kavanaugh accuser,’ Julie Swetnick.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, as has Judge.

Thursday, Kavanaugh and Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee and answered questions about the alleged incident under oath.

Friday, the Senate panel voted 11-10 to advance the nomination of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, that evening the White House confirmed a one week delay after President Trump had instructed the FBI to reopen its background investigation into sexual assault allegations “as the Senate has requested.”

The investigation is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Related content:

The post Lawyer for Mark Judge says FBI interview is complete appeared first on 850 WFTL.