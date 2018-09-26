Lawyer identifies third Kavanaugh accuser as Julie Swetnick

Attorney Michael Avenatti released a declaration from his new client Julie Swetnick, who becomes the third woman to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh and herself were at about ten parties together and that she witnessed Brett Kavanaugh and his classmate Mark Judge in many social settings drink accessibly and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being “overly aggressive with girls, and not taking no for an answer.”

Adding, that she saw Kavanaugh engage in “abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls,” including “pressing girls against him without their consent, grinding against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls clothing so that their private parts were exposed.”

She also says she witnessed Kavanaugh speak in a demeaning manner toward girls citing some by name.

The declaration includes allegations that Swetnick did not herself witness.

She is one of three women who have come forward against Kavanaugh and is the first to have signed a declaration sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Swetnick claims Kavanaugh is a liar when she talks about how she acted in college.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations saying they’re from the “Twilight Zone.”

Avenatti wrote via Twitter that his client demands an FBI investigation.

