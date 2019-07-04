Lawyer: Woods Could Still Be Sued for Employee’s Death

Tiger Woods is not completely out of the legal woods just yet.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin says he could bring the local golf legend back into a wrongful death lawsuit involving Woods’ Jupiter restaurant, “The Woods.”

Kuvin recently dropped Woods from the case that also names Woods’ girlfriend for allegedly causing the death of 24-year-old bartender Nicholas Immesberger following his shift at the restaurant.

According to the attorney, who is representing Immesberger’s parents , “We voluntarily dropped Tiger Woods from the lawsuit without prejudice. That means we could bring him back later.”

Attorneys for the restaurant recently accused Kuvin of destroying evidence that could help their argument that neither the restaurant nor Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, caused the car accident that killed Immesberger last December. In court papers filed this week, they also asked Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Lisa Small to sanction Kuvin for falsely claiming that Herman served drinks to Immesberger before the crash, even though she reportedly knew he struggled with alcoholism.

Kuvin responded that Woods’ restaurant was known for alcohol and marijuana use among employees. He said of Herman, “She endorsed and encouraged a reckless and irresponsible ‘party culture’ throughout the restaurant,” adding that he has evidence Herman often drank excessively and smoked marijuana while working. Kuvin further claims that free alcohol was available to workers, and that managers and employees frequently sold marijuana to each other.

Meanwhile, attorney Barry Postman, who represents Herman and the restaurant, counters that drinking on the job was prohibited, and that Immesberger made a bad decision to drive that night.

Tests showed that Immesberger was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he crashed his grandfather’s Corvette on South Federal Highway in southern Martin County.

Kuvin dropped Woods from the lawsuit after Postman filed papers saying the golfer did not actually own the restaurant, but was only an investor.

Herman claims that Postman was unaware Immesberger had an alcohol problem.

Under Florida’s dram shop law, restaurants cannot be held responsible for a patron’s excessive drinking unless they served alcohol knowing the person was “habitually addicted.”