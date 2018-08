This is just the cutest!

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town was selling her Oh Gussie! home goods on the home shopping network when her daughter, Daisy Pearl called in. And yes, it’s was a LIVE show!

When Miss Daisy calls in to talk to Mama @ohgussie 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/xxblmYD285 — LBTMedia (@LbtMedia) August 21, 2018

