Leaked Docs Show British Ambassador to U.S. Criticizing Trump Admin

Leaked diplomatic cables that were published Sunday in a British newspaper reveal that Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, described President Trump’s administration as deeply divided, incompetent and unlikely to show any meaningful improvement while dealing with international issues.

Darroch writes in one of the documents published in the newspaper, which is called The Mail on Sunday, “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

The United States and the U.K. have maintained a strong relationship since World War II.

Additionally, the memos refer to Trump’s policy on Iran as “incoherent, chaotic.” Darroch also doubts whether the White House “will ever look competent,” adding that he believes the only way to communicate with President Trump is through simple and blunt language.

Darroch does not expect Trump to shift his “America First” strategy, even though the President seemed “dazzled” by British pageantry last month during a state visit hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. He writes, “This is still the land of America First.”

Britain’s Foreign Office has not challenged the authenticity of the leaked documents, which cover the past two years. However, it called the leak “mischievous behavior,” adding that the British public expects diplomats to offer honest assessments about the politics of the countries in which they are posted.

President Trump has not commented regarding the leak.