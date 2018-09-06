As Republicans continue to push for Brett Kavanaugh’s approval in the Senate, newly leaked documents from his team in the White House working with George W. Bush show some of his thinking with regard to abortion and affirmative action.

In an email written in 2003, one could interpret that Kavanaugh can be challenging the idea that legal scholars concluded that Roe v. Wade was settled law.

Kavanaugh wrote: “I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so.”

However, the email doesn’t show Kavanaugh stating that he, himself believes that the abortion rights precedent should be considered a settled legal issue.

Sen. Cory Booker(D-NJ) released the confidential documents despite Republican objections who called it an act of “civil disobedience” and a possible violation of Senate rules.

“I am going to release the e-mail about racial profiling and I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker said at the beginning of the third day of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

After announcing plans to do so, Booker released 12 pages of emails — which had been marked “committee confidential” — online for the public to read. The emails included internal post-9/11 discussions surrounding issues of racial profiling.

Booker on Thursday drew attention to one 2002 email in particular from Kavanaugh that had the subject line “racial profiling.”

In the email, Kavanaugh, who was working as a lawyer in the Bush White House, said he “generally” favored race-neutral security measures, but said they need to “grapple” with the “interim question of what to do before a truly effective and comprehensive race-neutral system is developed and implemented.”

The post Leaked Documents on Kavanaugh Discuss Abortion and Affirmative Action appeared first on 850 WFTL.