Leaping Lemur! FHP Pulls over a Truck and a Primate Jumps Out

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a man drove for miles on I-4 pulling a trailer with blown tires, hitting multiple vehicles along the way.

As you can see by the dash-cam video, FHP pulled over the driver of the trailer that was spraying a rooster tail of sparks all over the road.

He was first suspected of DUI, and then troopers made a shocking discovery as a lemur jumped out of the trailer full of exotic animals.

The lemur decided to make its escape, but the wallaby, goat and parrot stayed behind.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers caught Madagascan primate after it jumped out of the trailer on the side of busy Interstate 4 in Seminole County during a Saturday evening traffic stop.

Troopers arrested 27-year-old Shane Christopher Taylor, of Cocoa, on multiple DUI-related charges.

He is accused of driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer with no passenger-side tires down the road, a number of exotic animals unrestrained in the back, hitting multiple vehicles along the way.