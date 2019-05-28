Lewis Bennett Sentenced Today for Death of Isabella Hellmann

Lewis Bennett will be sentenced today in Miami Federal Court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

His wife, Isabella Hellmann of Delray Beach, was just declared dead by a judge after the couple’s sailboat sank in the Atlantic during their honeymoon in 2017. Hellmann’s body was never found and Bennett was accused of intentionally sinking the boat.

“Lewis Bennett will now be held accountable for his wife’s death while on the high seas,” Tom Jones, acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, said in a statement.

The original charge facing the United Kingdom-Australia dual citizen was second-degree murder on the high seas but the sailboat sank and Hellmann’s body was never found.

41-year-old Bennett faces 7-to-8 years in prison for Isabella’s death when sentenced today in Miami at 9:00 a.m.

They couple have a daughter who is currently in the care of Bennett’s parents.