License-free fishing to be permitted in Florida

As of now, to fish in the state of Florida one must have a license or be fined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

However, specific dates permitting license free fishing have recently been announced by the FWC for both saltwater and freshwater fishing.

The dates for free freshwater fishing in 2019 are April 6 and 7, 2019, June 8 and 9, 2019.

The dates for free saltwater fishing in 2019 are June 1. and 2, Sep. 7, and Nov. 30.

The FWC’s announcement does not apply to individuals who are exempt from requiring a recreational fishing license under Florida law.

According to FWC, while the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents), all other rules remain intact.