Lifeguards warn about rip currents this Memorial Day weekend

Rip currents are expected to occur at Florida beaches this Memorial Day weekend.

Beachgoers are being urged to stay in sight of a lifeguard post if choosing to swim.

Robert Molleda with the National Weather Service in Miami said the waves are blamed for around seven deaths a year in South Florida.

“Rip currents are South Florida’s number one killer,” said Molleda.

He added if you ever get caught in rip current, don’t panic.

“Don’t fight the current. Don’t swim directly against the current, it’s too strong,” said Molleda.

Stay afloat until you’re free from the current and from there, swim parallel to shore until you can safely make your way back in.

Be sure to listen to lifeguards and stay safe this Memorial Day Weekend!