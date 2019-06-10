Lightning Fatally Strikes Florida Motorcyclist in the Helmet

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a bolt lightning while riding down the a Florida highway and crashing in Volusia county, according to FHP.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Virginia State Police trooper was also traveling along the Florida highway when he saw lightning strike the unidentified motorcyclist’s helmet a second before he was ejected and crashed on Sunday. The accident shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach.

Spokeswoman Captain Kim Montes says there were burn marks on the helmet, confirming that the motorcyclist was struck by lightning.