Lion Air Flight Crashes After Takeoff From Jakarta, 189 Dead

Indonesian officials say 189 people were on board a low-cost airliner that crashed off the coast.

The Lion Air flight went down shortly after taking off from Jakarta Monday morning local time.

Some wreckage has already been found and rescue crews are looking for any survivors.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 shows the Lion Air jet was off the coast of Indonesia at an altitude of just over 36-hundred feet when it lost contact.

It was only in the air for about 13 minutes and had requested to return to the airport.