Thursday, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released a recording of a conversation between herself and Lara Trump.

In the recording, Mrs. Trump offers Omarosa $15,000-a-month for a campaign job just days after she was fired from the administration.

The tape recording was made on December 16, 2017, according to Omarosa and seems to support claims made in her new book about receiving an offer from the President’s re-election campaign.

Omarosa wrote in her tell-all book that the job offer came with a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in which she did not accept.

Omarosa deemed the recording as proof of “an attempt” by the Trump team “to buy my silence, to censor me, and to pay me off,” in an interview with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin shortly after the release of the recordings.

President Trump held a cabinet meeting amid the release of the recording.

The post Listen: Omarosa releases recording of Lara Trump appeared first on 850 WFTL.