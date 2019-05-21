LISTEN: Tape of Broward teachers swearing at special needs children

Parents of children who attend a special needs elementary school in Broward are calling for changes after audio of a kindergarten teacher, and teacher’s aide cursing at students was secretly recorded.

(LISTEN: Tape of Broward teachers swearing at kindergartners with special needs.)

Concerned parents Miriam and Matt Adar placed a recorder in their son’s backpack after he came home from school swearing.

Their son, who is diagnosed with non-verbal autism, attends Pasadena Lakes Elementary School in Pembroke Pines.

Thursday, classrooms were empty as parents said they were too afraid to send their children to school following the recording.

Officials say, the unidentified teacher and teacher’s aide accused of cursing at students are under investigation and have been removed as employees.

Superintendent Robert Runcie met with concerned parents on Monday over the incident.

This story is developing.