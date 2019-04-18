LIVE: A.G. Bill Barr Talks About Mueller Report before Release

The White House is already aware of some details from the Mueller report.

The New York Times reports that the White House and the Department of Justice have already gone over some of the findings from the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That’s allowed the White House legal team to start working on a rebuttal to the Mueller report.

Attorney General Bill Barr will release the report sometime today and will hold a press conference about it this morning.

President Trump could also brief the media after the report is released.

Federal prosecutors are telling a judge in Washington, D.C. that among the redactions in the Mueller report will be information dealing with Roger Stone’s case. That’s because Stone is still being prosecuted in connection with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

However, NBC News reports that a select group of lawmakers will get to see a version of the report without certain redactions regarding the Stone case.