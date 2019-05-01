LIVE: AG Barr Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Bill Barr is talking about the Mueller report this morning in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have accused Barr of misrepresenting key findings in the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller before the redacted version of the report was released.

Meantime, a letter Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr is criticizing him for the way he summed up the 22-month Russia investigation. The Washington Post reported yesterday that it has viewed the letter Mueller wrote to Barr in late March.

In it, he complains that Barr’s four-page memo to Congress “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of his team’s work.

Barr had announced that Mueller found no evidence of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian agents.

Barr also said Mueller did not reach a judgment on obstruction of justice, and that he decided to clear Trump of that charge.

Mueller’s letter says that Barr’s characterization caused public confusion about critical aspects of the investigation.

It made a request, that Barr release the introductions and executive summaries.

Barr is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee today to answer questions about how he handled the Mueller report.