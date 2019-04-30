LIVE: Attempted Coup Underway in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is trying to force out president Nicolas Maduro.

In a video message, Guaido said he had the support of troops to begin what he called the final phase to end Maduro’s presidency.

There is sporadic fighting and tear gas being launched in the streets of Caracas between forces loyal to Guaido and Maduro.

Maduro’s government calls it a small-scale uprising and accuses Guaido of launching a coup.

Guaido has been in a war of words with Maduro since he declared himself the legitimate interim president in January, with the backing of the United States.