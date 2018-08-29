LIVE: Memorial for Late Senator John McCain

The motorcade carrying the body of Senator John McCain is arriving at the Arizona State Capitol where the late senator will lie in state. His hearse carrying the late Arizona Republican was met with soldiers representing every branch of the military. Wife Cindy McCain and the family was greeted and escorted in by Governor Doug Ducey and the First Lady of Arizona. The Arizona National Guard Casket Team is carrying Senator McCain inside where he’ll be placed over the state seal in the rotunda.

