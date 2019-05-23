Live World War II Bomb Prompts Evacuation in Port St. Lucie

A Port St. Lucie neighborhood was evacuated Thursday after homeowners in the 2400 block of SW Falcon Circle called police about a suspicious device in their yard.

The device turned out to be a WWII era ordinance that the homeowners told police their son had found on a Treasure Coast beach about 3 or 4 years ago.

Police then ordered an evacuation of the neighborhood near Port St. Lucie Blvd. and the turnpike and called in the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

The device was determined to be live and using a robot bomb squad technicians were able to secure it and transport it to a remote location for disposal.

The homeowner became suspicious of their odd lawn ornament after watching new reports about bomb disposal.

The waters off the coast of South Florida were a training ground and army and navy pilots during World War II and dummy torpedoes and unexploded live bombs occasionally still wash ashore.

Officials urge anyone who finds such material on our beaches to stay clear of the area and call police immediately.