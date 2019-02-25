Local Authorities Search for Suspect in Club Shooting that Left 1 Dead

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are currently investigating a shooting at a strip club that left one person dead over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM at Club 54, along the 3000 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Witnesses reported that a fight broke out in the club and then someone started shooting, while everyone else ran for their lives.

“It was scary,” Maquesa Mahabier, who was at the club told reporters. “People were stuck between the door, like stuck, trying to get out the door. It was crazy. People were on the floor. People were crying. They lost phones and wallets.”

When authorities arrived, they found one male victim, identified by family members as Cyril Smith, barely breathing and lying in his own blood.

Smith was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators are currently searching for the suspect or suspects who opened fire in the club.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.