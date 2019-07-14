Local Business Owner Offers Fired Principal All-Expenses Paid Trip to Auschwitz

One local business owner is offering an ousted high school principal an opportunity to visit the site that inspired controversial comments which led to his termination.

Jonathan Larkins, owner and CEO of Busy Body Fitness Centers and Upload Fitness in Boca Raton, says he will fly former Spanish River High School Principal William Latson to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

The proposal came after Latson had an email exchange with a parent in which he claimed that he could not say the Holocaust was a factual, historical event, and that not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.

Larkins says he hopes the all-expenses paid trip tour around the site will help Latson better understand the conditions that took place during World War II. He explains, “It’s important that I take a stand, so we elevate the topic in the minds of people, not just in this country, every county. When people start talking about it, only then can we make change for the better.”

He adds, “The best way to advance thinking is education, and in this case the teacher could use a lesson in history to fully understand the atrocities that took place. My hope is that William Latson embraces my offer as an opportunity to become an ambassador for forward thinking and to be a role model for how Holocaust education is presented to our youth both in Palm Beach County and the country at large.”

He is awaiting a vote on his future by the Palm Beach County School Board. Superintendent Donald Fennoy has recommended that the board not renew Latson’s contract.