Local girl burned during a New Years Eve bonfire in 2017 dies

A Fort Pierce teen who sustained burns to over 90% percent of her body in 2017 during a bonfire has passed away Friday.

The family of Layne Chesney posted about her passing on a Facebook page titled: Pray for Layne Chesney. On it they wrote:

“Layne was called home today by our creator. She fought a hard battle right until the end- never wanting to quit- because quitting was not in her nature…” says the post, which was published just before 12:30 p.m.

“We are heart broken, but remain always grateful that she was a part of our lives and world- we just wish it had been for a lot longer with us here on Earth.

“We ask that you give the family time to grieve. Leigh Ann has asked that contacts not be made as they all need time to grieve, process, and move through this terrible loss.

“Thank you all for your love, prayers and support that you have shown for Layne and our family. We are broken.”

Chesney was badly injured on December 31st after attempting to pour gasoline on a bonfire while at her friend’s home.

Before the incident, she attended Lincoln Park Academy where she was a straight-A student and she also played softball.