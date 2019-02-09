Local grandmother with Alzheimer’s found after new Sheriff’s program helps

Thanks to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Offices new high tech machine, one local grandmother is back home safe with her family.

Shirley Cunningham, 79, suffers from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home on Thursday. Fortunately, she is registered with the LOST program, or “locating our survivors timely,” a program launched in April 2018.

William Cunningham, Shirley’s husband, was in awe when he woke up to find his wife missing, as this was the first time she has wandered off alone.

When he called the sheriff’s office they pulled out the radio transmitter that correlates with Shirley’s bracelet and was able to receive a signal within 15 minutes. Finally, after 45 minutes of searching for Mrs. Cunningham, they located her inside their neighbor’s car.

Right now, there are 98 participants in the LOST program with ailments ranging from Alzheimer’s to dementia to autism. Deputies have found five people so far because of the band, which is waterproof and hard to remove. Other agencies like the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jupiter Police Department, and Palm Beach Gardens Police Department also use it.

If you would like more information on the LOST program, click here.