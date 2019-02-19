Local High School Coach Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with Student

Palm Beach County authorities have arrested a high school coach after they found evidence that he may have had an inappropriate relationship with a former student at the school.

36-year-old Keith Gruber, a former Seminole Ridge High School was arrested Monday night after an investigation into allegations that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a student between the ages of 12 and 16-years-old.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and was assigned a public defender.

The school has since sent a letter home to parents addressing the matter and informing parents that Gruber is no longer employed by their school:

Yesterday evening, Coach Keith Gruber was arrested by law enforcement as a result of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student who formerly attended Seminole Ridge High School.

Coach Gruber will not be returning to Seminole Ridge High School and risks losing the opportunity to ever obtain professional teaching credentials upon the conclusion of the court proceedings and a professional standards investigation.

Educators who fail to properly steward the trust placed in them to maintain appropriate relationships with students disappoint the entire community, but particularly the administration and staff at our school, who have demonstrated over a decade of supportive and caring relationships with students.

As we move forward this week, I ask that parents and students refrain from discussing this matter, especially on social media, to protect the identity and privacy of the student.

Thank you in advance for your continued support of our school community.

Gruber is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between 12-16 years old, and authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student. His bail has been set at $50,000 per count and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim, anyone under the age of 18, or the Seminole Ridge High School in general.